At its meeting Tuesday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Proclaimed Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament Week.
• Revised the salary schedule for Fiscal Year 2023.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency and Owensboro Community & Technical College for an alternate emergency operations center in case the courthouse should be destroyed in an earthquake.
• Approved a contract with Weaver Consultants Group for Geosynthetics CQA Services for a new 16.6-acre contained landfill cell.
• Approved renewing a lease agreement with Hurricane Marina LLC to continue to operate the boat launching facility there.
• Approved a fee for service agreement with Western Kentucky University to conduct an archaeological literature search and assessment of potential for the Jack Hinton Road Waterline Replacement Project Area.
• Reappointed Nick Hetman to the Owensboro Health Board for a three-year term.
• Approved promoting Barry Dennis as landfill heavy equipment operator.
• Approved promoting Jerry Martin as landfill scale operator.
• Approved hiring Tyler Timmons as solid waste laborer.
• Approved hiring Jason Filback as solid waste heavy equipment operator.
• Approved hiring Kya Severs as part-time animal control attendant.
• Approved hiring Christopher Leach as solid waste laborer.
