At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:

• Proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month.

• Heard Rural Secondary Road Program recommendations from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They included $723,000 for paving Kentucky 1554, Kentucky 456 and Kentucky 500.

• Accepted the Daviess County Extension District’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

• Approved a Subdivision Street Lighting District for Woodland

Ridge, Unit 9.

• Approved a contract with Conexon, LLC for fiber broadband expansion services.

• Awarded a contract for six new wireless controlled scoreboards at Panther Creek Park for $23,179.50.

• Appointed Leah Christian to the PVA Assessment Appeals Board for a three-year term.

• Accepted the retirement resignation of Senior Heavy Equipment Operator Tim Cecil after 23 years.

• Accepted the retirement resignation of EMA Planner Vicky Conner after 21 years.

• Promoted Michael Reed to service technician.

• Hired James Jackson as service technician effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screening.

• Approved on second reading a budget amendment.

• Recognized employee’s anniversaries — Steve Wilkerson, building and grounds, 15 years; Thomas O’Hearn, building and grounds, 10 years; and Jeff King, road inspector, five years.