At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month.
• Heard Rural Secondary Road Program recommendations from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. They included $723,000 for paving Kentucky 1554, Kentucky 456 and Kentucky 500.
• Accepted the Daviess County Extension District’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
• Approved a Subdivision Street Lighting District for Woodland
Ridge, Unit 9.
• Approved a contract with Conexon, LLC for fiber broadband expansion services.
• Awarded a contract for six new wireless controlled scoreboards at Panther Creek Park for $23,179.50.
• Appointed Leah Christian to the PVA Assessment Appeals Board for a three-year term.
• Accepted the retirement resignation of Senior Heavy Equipment Operator Tim Cecil after 23 years.
• Accepted the retirement resignation of EMA Planner Vicky Conner after 21 years.
• Promoted Michael Reed to service technician.
• Hired James Jackson as service technician effective upon successful completion of pre-employment screening.
• Approved on second reading a budget amendment.
• Recognized employee’s anniversaries — Steve Wilkerson, building and grounds, 15 years; Thomas O’Hearn, building and grounds, 10 years; and Jeff King, road inspector, five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.