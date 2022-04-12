At its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month
• Recognized the national champion Apollo High School Dance Team
• Approved a resolution authorizing spending county funds to transport non-public school students
• Approved changing the name of a section of Old Kentucky 144 to Nannie Belle Loop for the late Nannie Belle Camp
• Approved a contract for landfill air compliance reporting
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the state and the state board of elections to establish an agreement for HAVA Title II Funds for reimbursement of the purchase of voting equipment
• Approved buying rock salt for next year
• Approved awarding contracts for bulk 12-gauge shotgun ammunition for the Daviess County Gun Club and for an 84-inch drum roller rental for the landfill.
• Approved hiring Dakota Brown as an animal control officer and Stephen Mayfield as a road department utility laborer
• Approved on second reading an ordinance on the county’s road, bridge and street system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.