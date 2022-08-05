At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Approved the Green River Health Department’s resolution establishing 2023 tax rates.
• Approved Resolution 15-2022 — the Solid Waste Management Plan Update 2022-2027.
• Approved Resolution 16-2022 — an agreement regarding rural secondary FLEX program funds (Daniel Lane & Laketown Road).
• Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Henderson County Fiscal Court for the P25 Phase II Motorola Radio System.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the City of Owensboro regarding the Judicial Assistance Grant (JAG) award. The $22,474 grant will provide Owensboro law enforcement with a robotic moving target system, an action target portable runner and four handheld radar guns.
More from this section
• Approved a contract with Axiom Architecture for the Kirtley Annex Lobby Renovation Design Services.
• Awarded Bid No. 2223: Leachate Drainage Layer Stone (Landfill). The bid was for approximately 30,000 tons of the material, which will go above the synthetic liner of the landfill. The cost of the material is $744,000, or $24.80 per ton.
• Voted to hire Denise Bell as EMA planner effective Aug. 1.
• Voted to hire Kelly Wathen as staff accountant effective Aug. 9.
• Voted to hire William Vaden as service technician effective Aug. 15.
• Gave a first reading to an ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2022 Daviess County Tax Rates. The property tax rate is set to slightly decrease from 13.4 cents for every $100 of assessed value to 13.0 cents, while the personal tangible property rate is to drop from $16.27 to $13.84. No additional taxes or tax hikes are in the ordinance. Because property values have increased over the last year, the plan is tax-neutral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.