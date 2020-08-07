At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Aug. 6, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved the treasurer’s report and settlement for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020
• Approved budget transfers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020
• Approved Daviess County Detention Center’s policy and procedures manual
• Voted down Resolution #18-2020 Postpone Definitely to Aug. 6, 2020
• Approved Resolution #20-2020 Regarding the Confederate Monument
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the City of Owensboro regarding the JAG award
• Approved a professional design services contract with Axiom for the Daviess County Operations Center REAL ID renovation
• Approved an AmeriCorps host agency agreement benefiting the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley
Awarded the following:
• RFQ 09-2020: One (1) New 11’ Flex Mower (Parks)
• Bid No. 24-2020: North Jackson Road Bridge Replacement (Engineering)
• Bid No. 25-2020: Two (2) New 2020/21 3/4 Ton 4WD Pickup Trucks (Road Department)
• Bid No. 26-2020: One (1) New 2020/21 1 Ton 4WD Pickup Truck (Road Department)
• Bid No. 27-2020: Two (2) New 2020/21 3/4 Ton 4WD Pickup Trucks (Fire Rescue)
• Bid No. 28-3030: One (1) New 2020/21 1/2 Ton 4WD Pickup Truck (Engineering)
• Bid No. 29-2020: Leachate Trench & Grate Replacement (Transfer Station)
• Heard the second reading and approved Ordinance 9-2020; KOC 621.19 (2020), an ordinance relating to the Daviess County road, bridge and street system.
Approved the following:
• Promoting James Deke Havener to Road Dept. Heavy Equipment Operator effective 8/7/2020
• Promoting William Daymon Nantz Road Dept. Heavy Equipment Operator effective 8/7/2020
• Hiring Darrell Roberts as Seasonal Park Attendant upon successful completion of pre-employment screening
• Reappointing Morgan Baker 8.1.20 (S1T) to a four-year term to the DCACC Board, effective 8/7/2020-8/7/2024
• Appointing Will Mattingly 8.2.20 (Misty Miller S1T) to a four-year term to the DCACC Board, effective 8/7/2020-8/7/2024
• Heard the first reading of 10-2020; KOC B.51 (2020)- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of industrial building revenue bonds, series 2020 (Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. Project)
