At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Declared January 2022 as National Blood Donor Month
• Approved treasurer’s report for Nov. 30, 2021
• Approved the minutes of the Dec. 02, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved County Clerk’s claim for preparing 2021 tax bills
• Approved an affiliation agreement with Crime Stoppers
• Approved the application for the fiscal-year 2022-2023 Kentucky Ambulance Block Grant program
• Approved the application for a firefighter equipment grant for $308,000 of which Daviess County will contribute a 10% matching grant
• Approved a hold harmless agreement for divers to retrieve disc golf discs from the lake at Yellow Creek Park
• Awarded Bid No. 39-2021: Landfill administration office renovation to QNS Enterprises LLC. for $7,300
• Declared as surplus old voting machines
• Approved surety bond releases for Woodland Ridge subdivision units two an three sidewalks and units six and seven maintenance
• Accepted the retirement and resignation of Steve Ford effective Dec. 31, 2021
• Hired Eric Smith as landfill mechanic effective Dec. 20, 2021
• Promoted Keary Boone to landfill solid waste heavy equipment operator
• Considered all other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard all public comments
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.