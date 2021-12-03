At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Heard presentation the 2021 Daviess Fiscal Court audit report
• Approved the minutes of the Nov. 18, 2021 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved a memorandum of association with the RiverPark Center regarding the Moneta Sleet Jr. Festival
• Approved a contract with Inspection, Testing and Maintenance Inc. for fire hydrant testing
• Approved a fire hydrant testing and repair agreement with the city of Whitesville
- 37-2021: Bituminous Hot Mix and Pavement Milling awarded to Yager Materials
- 38-2021: Engine oils and lubricants awarded to Key Oil Co. for an estimated total annual cost of $32,598.44
- 03-2020.2: Mosquito control services awarded to Action Pest Control for a cost of $3,600 and $75 per additional treatment
- 37-2017.4: Elevator maintenance services awarded to DC Elevator Co. $272 per month
- 49-2020.1-59-2020.1: Mowing of county right-of-ways, section A-G awarded to B.J. Ward for an estimated annual cost of $118,224
• Reappointed Jeremy Smith to a four-year term on the Ambulance Contracting Authority that will begin Jan. 1, 2022 and end Jan. 1, 2026
• Reappointed Manuel Ball to a four-year term on the OMPC that will begin Dec. 31, 2021 and end Dec. 31, 2025
• Reappointed Scott Kugel and Hugh Bittel to four-year terms on the Daviess County Solid Waste District that will begin Dec. 15, 2021 and end Dec. 15, 2025
• Reappointed Phil Haire and Stan Conn to three-year terms on the Daviess County Solid Waste District that will begin Dec. 15, 2021 and end Dec. 15, 2024
• Reappointed Christina O' Bryan and John Bell to two year terms on the Daviess County Solid Waste District that will begin Dec. 15, 2021 and end Dec. 15, 2023
• Appointed Dan Styke and Monica Connelly to the Daviess County Extension District for three-year District
• Considered all other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard all public comments
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court will again be limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
