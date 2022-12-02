At its meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, the Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Approved the county clerk’s claim for preparing tax bills
• Approved resolution #21-2022: street lighting district for The Preserve
• Approved an MOA with city of Owensboro for Juvenile Drug and Mental Health Court
• Approved change order 06 for RFP 01-2020: P25 trunked radio system
• Terminated the following Bids (contracts): No. 19-2022: janitorial services for Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center (Annual); and No. 24-2022: janitorial services for county administrative facilities (annual)
• Rejected the following bids: No. 2223-27: electrical & HVAC upgrade project (courthouse); and No. 2223-31: electrical upgrade project (courthouse)
• Awarded the following bids: No. 2223-33: Trap & Skeet Targets (Gun Club); No. 2223-34: New Truck Weighing Scales (transfer station); No. 2223-37: janitorial services for Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center (Annual); and No. 2223-38: janitorial services for county administrative facilities (annual)
• Promoted Aaron Rafferty to transfer station heavy equipment operator effective Friday.
• Promoted Bryant Taylor to road department service technician effective Friday.
• Hired Jerome Hernandez as road department service technician effective Monday.
• Reappointed Rodney Ellis and appointing Christopher Gendek to the Daviess County Library Board for a four-year term effective Sept. 13.
