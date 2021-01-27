At its meeting on Tuesday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Approved playground leases and a Babe Ruth concessions contract
• Awarded a contract for 1,341 cases of trap and skeet targets at the gun club for $15,156.24. The county will get the money back from fees charged those shooting at the range.
• Reappointed Wally Taylor to the Daviess County Property Maintenance Board for a term ending Feb. 25, 2024.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance to lower the insurance premium tax.
