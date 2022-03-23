At its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Conducted a public hearing on Owensboro Regional Recovery’s Community Development Block Grant coronavirus closeout documents
• Recognized Owensboro Rampage as the three-time reigning state high school hockey champions
• Approved a resolution about the subdivision street lighting district for Woodland Ridge, Unit 9
• Approved a contract with the state for $1 million in CDBG funds for the acquisition of an existing multi-family building complex to house 38 beds for the new OASIS Domestic Violence Shelter
• Approved a professional services contract with GRADD for the administration of the CBDG grant
• Approved a professional services contract with GRADD for the administration of the Generator Project Grant
• Rejected a bid for a new pull type fertilizer spreader for the landfill
• Awarded bids to Southern Business Machines for $19,955 for a new mailing and shipping system for fiscal court and to EMCO for $44,439.82 for a new D8T Dozer undercarriage replacement for the landfill
• Approved reappointing Lewis Jean to the Daviess County Parks Board for a four-year term, reappointing Terri Thompson to the Daviess County Parks Board for a four-year term; reappointing Daisy James to the Greenwood Cemetery Advisory Board for a three-year term, and reappointing Carlin Gregory to the Ohio County Water District Board for a four-year term
• Approved appointing Erica Wade to the unexpired term of Dianne McFarling on the Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee, and Shelley Newcom to the unexpired term of Sarah Adkins to the Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee
• Heard first reading of an ordinance relating to the Daviess County road, bridge and street system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.