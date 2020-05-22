At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved a fund transfer.
• Approved the salary schedule for fiscal year 2020/2021.
• Approved the following standing orders for fiscal year 2020/2021
Pre-approve certain recurring expenses
Authorize the judge-executive to execute and submit court-approved documents.
• Approved close out documents for the 2019/2020 Community Development Block Grant fund for Owensboro Regional Recovery.
• Approved Resolution 16-2020 — 2020/2021 CDBG Application and Agreement for ORR.
• Approved a coronavirus emergency supplemental funding program grant application for the sheriff’s office and detention center.
• Approved a waste tire grant application.
• Approved hiring Richard Spivey as solid waste utility laborer effective 5/26/2020.
• Approved reappointing Richard Stallings and Jerry Fischer to the Daviess County Drainage Commission.
• Approved reappointing Mike Edge to the Daviess County Economic Development Advisory Board.
• Approved reappointing Christina O’Bryan to the Southeast Daviess County Water Board.
• Heard the First Reading of KOC 620.54- An ordinance relating to the discontinuance of a portion of Old Ben Ford Road.
• Heard the First Reading of KOC 620.55- An ordinance relating to the discontinuance of a portion of a 12-foot public alley paralleling Church Street.
• Heard the first reading of KOC A.98- An ordinance relating to the Daviess County Budget.
