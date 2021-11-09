At its noon special called meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed Nov. 7-13, 2021, as Nurse Practitioner’s Week
• Approved minutes of the Oct. 28, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved Resolution 13-2021: Street lighting district for Brookfield subdivision section 4
• Approved Resolution 15-2021: Street lighting district for Deer Valley subdivision section 4, unit 4
• Approved Resolution 16-2021: Street lighting district for Deer Valley subdivision section 4, unit 5
• Approved a contract with Strategic Adventures for Blackford Creek property feasibility study
• Promoted Mark Wagner to service technician effective Nov. 9, 2021
• Reclassified Bruce Williams, Steve Wilkerson, Mark Irby and Kevin O’Hearn as Building and Grounds technicians
• Considered any other business to be brought before Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court
• Entered into a Closed Session per KRS 61.810 (1) © Discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or behalf of a public agency. No action was taken.
• Adjournment
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, Daviess Fiscal Court is again limiting meetings to essential personnel. The meetings will be streamed live on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page. Public questions or comments can be posted to the Facebook live stream or by calling 270-929-1010.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
