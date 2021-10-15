At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to take the following actions:
• Proclaimed October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
• Approved treasurer's report for September 2021
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 16, 2021, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved Daviess Fiscal Court wage schedule for fiscal-year 2022 to include Public Works office manager
• Approved a grant agreement for the 2022 Litter Abatement Program
• Approved a memorandum of agreement for $100,000 grant to Owensboro Museum of Science and History for enhancements
• Approved memorandum of understanding regarding white flag events for 2021-22 with the City of Owensboro and Owensboro Christian Church
• Approved an AmeriCorps Host Agency agreement benefitting the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley
• Approved the Annual Search and Rescue Order of Affiliation renewal
• Approved Kentucky Emergency Management Area II Fire and Rescue Services and Related Special Operations Mutual Aid Assistance Agreement
• Declared surplus inventory and include schedule in the 2021 auction listing
• Awarded the following bids:
• No. 32-2021: Paper ballot scanner and tabulator voting system awarded to Harp Enterprises Inc. totaling $794,111 over the life of the system
• No. 36-2021: Yellow Creek Park pickleball court conversion awarded to Tennis Technology Inc. $47,053
• Approved hiring Ladonna Melton as Animal Control Vet. Tech effective Oct. 25, 2021
• Appointed Dr. Wanda Figueroa to the Drug Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee for a three-year term beginning Sept. 1, 2021 and ending Sept. 1, 2024
• Heard the first reading of KOC A.100.02 (2021) #10-2021; budget amendment #2
• Heard any other business to be brought before the Daviess Fiscal Court
• Heard any public comments
• Adjournment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.