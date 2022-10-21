At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Approved the Daviess County Search and Rescue Order of Affiliation agreement.
• Approved the White Flag Agreement for winter 2022-23.
• Approved Facility Use Agreements with St. Martin Parish Center, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Owensboro Christian Church, Legacy Church and Third Baptist Church.
• Awarded Bid No. 2223-25: Kirtley Annex Storage Room Project.
• Promoted Ron Whitworth to Solid Waste heavy equipment operator effective October 21.
• Accepted the retirement resignation of EMA Deputy Director John Clouse after nine years of service.
• Accepted the retirement resignation of heavy equipment operator Kelly Thomas after 17 years of service.
