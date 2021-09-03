At its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Heard a presentation of the Daviess County Conservation District Fiscal-year 2020-2021 financial report
• Heard a presentation of the Daviess County Library financial report and tax rate extension
• Heard a presentation of the Daviess County Extension District's 2021 tax rate and 2021 financial report
• Approved the minutes of the Aug. 19 Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved Resolution 14-2021: A contract with GRADD for professional services CDBG-CV Utility Assistance Project administration.
• Rejected Bid No. 19-2021: Bullet resistant vests for the Daviess County Detention Center
• Hired Joshua Vance as a solid waste heavy equipment operator, effective Sept. 3, 2021
• Promoted Brooke Hagan to administrative assistant in the Department of Administrative Services, effective Sept. 6, 2021
• Reappointed Susan Montalvo-Gesser and Harry Pedigo to the Daviess County Public Library Board for terms beginning Sept. 19, 2021 and ending Sept. 13, 2025
• Reappointed Harini Cardwell to the RiverPark Center Board for a term beginning Sept. 1, 2021 and ending Sept. 1, 2024
• Appointed Laura Chapman to the Owensboro Health Board for a term beginning Oct. 31, 2021 and ending Oct. 31, 2024
• Approved the second reading of KOC A.100.01 (2021);08-2021: Fiscal-Year 2021 budget amendment
• Heard the first reading of KOC 220.35 (2021); 09-2021: an ordinance authorizing the rebate of 0.50% of occupation license fees due to Daviess County from new employees of Gryphon Environmental LLC., provided corporation meets the criteria in its application for incentives under the Economic Development Finance Authority, Kentucky Business Investment Program
