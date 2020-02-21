At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Heard from the RiverPark Center’s new Executive Director Rich Jorn.
• Recognized Daviess County Fire Inspector Keith Hurm for his successful completion of the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program.
• Approved the treasurer’s report for January.
• Considered all claims for all departments.
• Considered an interlocal agreement with McLean County regarding Harmons Ferry Road.
• Considered repairing the Red Hill-Maxwell Road guardrail.
• Considered an agreement with American Engineers, Inc. to design a new pedestrian bridge at Yellow Creek Park.
• Considered an application for a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant for ballistics vests at the Daviess County Detention Center.
• Considered a street lighting project in Section 3 of Brookfield Subdivision.
• Considered a street lighting project in Section 4 Unit 3 of Deer Valley Subdivision.
• Voted to buy an AED 4G modem upgrade for fire rescue.
• Awarded bids for fire engines at Yelvington and Knottsville fire rescue.
• Considered a surety bond reduction for Collyns Estates.
• Appointed Jordan Camp to the Property Maintenance Board. The term will be effective until Feb. 25, 2023.
• Appointed Sean Land to the Ethics Board. The term will be effective until March 1, 2023.
• Appointed Mickey Bowman and Doug Hoyt to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board. The terms will be effective until March 1, 2023.
• Accepted the retirement resignation of senior heavy equipment operator Kenny Boarman, effective Feb. 29.
• Heard the first reading of an ordinance of the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro, jointly repealing Daviess County Fiscal Court Ordinance 860.2 and City of Owensboro Ordinances No. 8-98 and 12-2005 in their entirety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.