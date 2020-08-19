At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved all fund transfers.
• Approved an order of allowance to the board of assessment appeals.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the City of Owensboro regarding shared use of existing ASTRO 25 Core.
• Approved a drainage agreement with Ballard Construction Custom Homes for Woodland Ridge Development.
Awarded the following:
• RFP 01-2020: P25 Trunked Radio System and authorize the judge-executive and county treasurer to execute any and all documents related to same.
• RFQ 10-2020: Snow Plow Package.
• Bid 30-2020: New Backhoe Loader.
• Bid 32-2020: New D8T Waste Handler Dozer.
• Approved hiring Jordan Rowe as communications coordinator effective 8-19-20.
• Approved promoting Jordan Johnston to assistant county treasurer effective 9-9-20.
• Approved promoting Keary Boone to Solid Waste heavy equipment operator.
Approved reappointing the following to the Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County Steering Committee. Terms: 9-1-20 to 9-1-23.
• Dianne McFarling
• Carl Lewis
• Rosemary Conder
• Heard the second reading and approved Ordinance 10-2020; KOC B.51 (2020)- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of industrial building revenues bonds, series 2020 (Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. Project)
