At its meeting on Facebook Live at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Proclaimed Jan. 26 as Dr. Donald Douglas Day
• Approved a resolution for an industrial revenue bond for Kimberly-Clark Corp. if it expands its Daviess County plant
• Approved an agreement with Strand Associates for Fire Flow Master Plan study
• Approved a contract with HDR for the Solid Waste Transfer Station Master Plan
• Approved a change order for the P25 Trunked Radio System
• Approved hiring Jill Ransom as staff accountant in the Treasurer's Department, effective Jan. 10
• Approved promoting Danielle Fulkerson as solid waste administrative assistant, effective Jan. 31
• Approved on second reading a budget amendment
