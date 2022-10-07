At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Proclaimed Oct. 11, 2022 as Women in Agriculture Day.
• Distributed $358,000 in HB 202 grants for local arts institutions, including $63,000 for the Riverpark Center, $75,000 for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, $70,000 for the Fine Arts Museum, $50,000 for the Theater Workshop, $50,000 for the Museum of Science and History, and $50,000 for the Owensboro Symphony.
• Approved a contract with Weaver Consultants for notice of intent preparation for new residual landfill.
• Awarded bids for a sprinkler head replacement project (Parks), an RFQ for trap & skeet targets (Gun Club), and a bid for the Panther Creek Park lighting project (parks).
• Gave a first reading of KOC 150.14 (2022) 12-2022 — An ordinance repealing and replacing KOC 150.12 Relating to a special transient room tax for the sole purpose of meeting the operating expenses of a convention center. This ordinance would apply the room tax to Airbnb’s and similar businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.