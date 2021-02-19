At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:

• Heard a report from Jailer Art Maglinger

• Proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Black History Month

• Approved applying for money through the CDBG Coronavirus Response Utility Assistance Project

• Awarded contracts for traffic signs, ball diamond crushed red shall, mowing services, restroom facilities, a used motor grader and the inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek Park.

• Rejected bids for a restroom at Horse Fork Creek Park

• Promoted Ben Howerton to heavy equipment operator

• Hired Marissa Skarupa as Animal Control administrative assistant

• Hired the following season workers for the Parks Department: John Rone, Robert Stuart, Terry Robertson, Roy Miller, Steve Nazarak, Will Sheldon, David Jones, Rickey Roberts, John Sampley and Darrell Roberts

• Appointed Teresa Boarman to the Daviess County Property Maintenance Board for a term ending Feb. 25, 2024

• Appointed Paul West to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission Building Codes Appeals Board for a term ending May 6, 2025

• Appointed Cheryl Cureton-Spalding to the Ethics Board for a term ending March 1, 2024

• Approved on second reading an ordinance lowering the insurance premium tax on property outside the city of Owensboro.

