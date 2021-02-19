At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Heard a report from Jailer Art Maglinger
• Proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Black History Month
• Approved applying for money through the CDBG Coronavirus Response Utility Assistance Project
• Awarded contracts for traffic signs, ball diamond crushed red shall, mowing services, restroom facilities, a used motor grader and the inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek Park.
• Rejected bids for a restroom at Horse Fork Creek Park
• Promoted Ben Howerton to heavy equipment operator
• Hired Marissa Skarupa as Animal Control administrative assistant
• Hired the following season workers for the Parks Department: John Rone, Robert Stuart, Terry Robertson, Roy Miller, Steve Nazarak, Will Sheldon, David Jones, Rickey Roberts, John Sampley and Darrell Roberts
• Appointed Teresa Boarman to the Daviess County Property Maintenance Board for a term ending Feb. 25, 2024
• Appointed Paul West to the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission Building Codes Appeals Board for a term ending May 6, 2025
• Appointed Cheryl Cureton-Spalding to the Ethics Board for a term ending March 1, 2024
• Approved on second reading an ordinance lowering the insurance premium tax on property outside the city of Owensboro.
