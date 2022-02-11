At its 5 p.m. meeting streamed on Facebook Live on Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Amended the sheriff’s department budget to add $30,597 in revenue.
• Awarded contracts for a new dump trailer for $47,875 and two new fifth-wheel road tractors for $254,510.
• Approved using the “Standard Revenue Loss Allowance” for $10 million of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funding.
• Rejected the following bids — PVC pipe for landfill cell construction and a new single-axle dump truck — because prices were above expectations.
• Promoted Jason Hawkins to service technician.
• Promoted Jeff Martin to heavy equipment operator at the landfill.
• Heard first reading of a budget amendment to add two new grants that the county has received.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance lowering the insurance premium tax on property outside Owensboro and Whitesville.
• Went into a closed session to discuss the acquisition or sale of property.
