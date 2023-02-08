At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Heard a presentation of FEMA Kentucky Hazardous Mitigation Application Initiative Generator (Grant) projects. The county is still awaiting approval for a backup generator at the Masonville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Approved claims for all departments.
• Approved fund transfers.
• Approved the amended 2023 Sheriff’s Department budget.
• Approved a resolution affirming support by endorsing and supporting in the advancement of Owensboro being declared the “Quintessential Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
• Approved a Kentucky Pride Fund Household Hazardous Waste Management Grant for collecting hazardous household materials on Oct. 7.
• Approved a Kentucky Pride Fund Recycling Grant for $30,000.
• Approved a Daviess County Youth Soccer Association sports license facility license agreement at Horse Fork Creek Park.
• Approved a contract with Noles Homes Maintenance for Holbrook Judicial Center office painting.
• Transferred a surplus police cruiser to the Estill County Sheriff’s Department and metal Halide light ballasts to Daviess County Public Schools.
• Awarded contracts for a new chassis cab for the Road Department and a D8T dozer undercarriage replacement for the Landfill.
• Hired Austin Fuqua as a road department mechanic.
• Promoted Bryant Taylor to service technician in the building and grounds department.
• Promoted Michael Reed to service technician in the building and grounds department.
• Appointed Captain Jeff Payne to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug/Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Appointed Nathan Berry to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital board of directors.
• Held first reading of an ordinance related to the county road, bridge and street system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.