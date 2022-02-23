At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Heard Owensboro Regional Hospital’s annual report to the community.
• Learned that Commissioner Charlie Castlen has been reappointed to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Approved applying for the Kentucky Pride Fund Household Hazardous Waste Grant to pay 75% of the cost of collecting and disposing of household waste on Oct. 1.
• Approved a contract with The Eric Group for $4,000 for the Panther Creek Park fireworks event.
• Awarded a contract for trap and skeet targets for the Daviess County Gun Club for $19,440; an LED Animated Tunnel for Christmas at Panther Creek for $14,700, four drinking fountain replacements and other improvements at Panther Creek Park for $25,200 project, and pavement maintenance and striping at both Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park for $87,968.
• Hired Aaron Rafferty as Transfer Station Laborer.
• Approved on second reading a budget amendment.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance repealing the collection of an insurance premium license fee on insurance companies for the payments of bonds on the Owensboro Convention Center.
