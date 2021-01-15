At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Approved the Daviess County Sheriff’s $6.3 million 2021 budget.
• Approved the Daviess County Clerk’s $2.2 million 2021 budget.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement for 9-1-1 Operations NCIC/LINK Terminal Access with Daviess County Public Schools.
• Approved first addendum to its Coal Combustion Residuals Management Services Agreement with Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
• Approved creating a Subdivision Street Lighting District for Whispering Meadows.
• Approved creating a Subdivision Street Lighting District for Saddle Pointe.
• Awarded contracts for property maintenance services, two new fifth-wheel road tractors and 12 gauge shotgun ammunition.
• Reappointed Scott Kuegel to the Daviess County Water District Board for a one-year term.
• Appointed Amy Lilly to the Green River Area Council on Aging for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
• Heard Judge-Executive Al Mattingly say the meetings will continue to be online until at least the start of the second quarter.
