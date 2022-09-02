At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the second floor of the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Proclaimed Sept. 1, 2022, as Elizabeth Moseley Zimmerman Day in celebration of her 100th birthday.
• Presented for discussion the 2022 tax rates for Daviess County Public Library and Daviess County Extension District.
• Approved Resolution No. 17-2022 and Rural Secondary Program Agreement regarding Lyddane Bridge Road drainage structure replacement and supplemental agreement change No. 1.
• Approved a professional services agreement with AEI regarding Indian Hill Road Bridge over Pup Creek.
• Approved a contract with AXIOM Architecture for conceptual design services for the Yellow Creek Park baseball/softball fields project.
• Approved a contract with Clements Wimsatt Architects PLLC for conceptual design services for the Yellow Creek Park amphitheater project.
• Approved a Hold Harmless Agreement with Trey Whitt regarding items retrieval in Yellow Creek Park Lake.
• Awarded a bid for Moseleyville Fire Station roof replacement (Fire Rescue).
• Awarded a bid for the Kirtley Annex exterior repair project (County Attorney).
• Awarded a bid for the portable backup generator and trailer (EMA).
• Awarded a bid for PVC pipe for landfill cell construction (Landfill).
• Rejected a bid for pavement maintenance and striping (Operations Center).
• Approved the hiring of Charles Ellis as a Solid Waste heavy equipment operator effective Sept. 6.
• Approved the hiring of Rebecca Case as a seasonal parks attendant effective Thursday.
• Reappointed Shelley Newcom and Debbie Zuerner to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-DC steering committee for a three-year term effective Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.