At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Accepted a grant for the East Daviess County Water Association.
• Amended the Daviess County Detention Center’s inmate telecommunications general service agreement.
• Approved a contract with MMLK Government Solutions for lobbying services in Frankfort.
• Approved a contract with Stuart Snow to provide a supervised public fireworks display for Labor Day weekend.
• Approved a Waste Tire Application Grant agreement.
• Awarded a contract for ceiling-mounted LED surgery lights for Daviess County Animal Control.
• Awarded contracts for janitorial services for the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center, concrete crushing services, coated corrugated culvert pipe, janitorial services for county administrative facilities, wood-grinding services and fire rescue uniforms.
• Awarded contracts for pavement striping, tire repair and maintenance services, county uniforms, bulk delivered fuel and recycling services.
• Rejected a bid for ready-mix concrete.
• Approved hiring David Lopez as a road department heavy equipment operator.
• Approved on second reading the annual budget for Fiscal 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.