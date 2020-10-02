At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 1, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
• Proclaimed Oct. 4 as TEN-4 Awareness Day
• Approved all claims for all departments
• Approved an annual affiliation agreement with the Search and Rescue Team
• Approved Resolution 24-2020: Street Lighting for Park Haven
Approved awarding the following bids
• Bid No. 39-2020: Yellow Creek Pedestrian Truss Bridge Repair
• Bid No. 41-2020: One (1) New Compost Turner
• Bid No. 42-2020: Operations Center Renovation
• Approved 13-2020; KOC A.98.01 (2020)- Budget Amendment
