At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:
• Approved administrative code amendments that include letting county employees keep their pay for jury duty.
• Approved a contract with the Daviess County Public Schools for the transportation of nonpublic school students that calls for spending $75,000 a quarter. The state will reimburse part or all of that.
• Approved a contract with Green River District Health Department relating to employee vaccinations.
• Awarded a contract from crushed limestone .
• Rejected a bid for a new manure spreader at the landfill.
• Voted to hire Daniel Hatcher as a Road Department utility laborer.
• Reappointed Claud Bacon and appointed Andrew Howard to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board.
• Reappointed Brandon Gentry to the Dental Clinic Board.
• Announced that the July 7 meeting has been rescheduled for noon on July 12.
• The court will meet at noon on June 30 to make the final budget transfers of the year.
