At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:
• Proclaimed May 2023 as High School Heroes Month — Students who donated blood to Western Kentucky Blood Center
• Proclaimed May 21-27, 2023, as Emergency Medical Services Week
• Heard drug addiction presentation by Dr. RonSonlyn Clark
• Approved treasurer’s report for April 2023
• Approved minutes of the May 4, 2023, Daviess Fiscal Court meeting
• Approved claims for all departments
• Approved solid waste fund transfers — $218,837 to solid waste closure fund and $38,853 to solid waste post-closure fund
• Approved salary schedule for fiscal year 2022-23 amendment
• Approved resolution 16-2023 Accept and adopt Valley Brook Trace
• Approved resolution 17-2023 Accept and adopt Bridgeview Court
• Approved resolution 18-2023 Accept and adopt Blue Ridge Court
• Approved resolution 19-2023 Accept and adopt Augusta Way
• Approved resolution 20-2023 HB 1 Jail Arraignment Equipment Grant
• Approved $39,790.68 purchase of virtual arraignment equipment from State Master Agreement for the Detention Center
• Approved Parks special event rental agreement with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the 20th annual ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park
More from this section
• Approved Reynolds Sealing & Striping bid of .310 per linear foot — No. 08-2020.3 — pavement striping
• Approved Best One Tire bid No. 13-2021.2 — tire repair and maintenance services
• Approved Valor Oil bid No. 15-2019.4 — bulk delivered fuel
• Approved Dahl & Groezinger bid No. 16-2019.4 — recycling services
• Approved Complete Demolition Services bid No. 20-2022.1 — concrete crushing services
• Approved O’Bryan Grain Farms bid No. 30-2022.1 — wood grinding services
• Approved Siegel’s Uniforms bid No. 32-2022.1 — fire rescue uniforms
• Approved Modern Welding bid of $11,280 RFQ No. 2223-62: Twelve A36 Steel Plates for flooring at landfill
• Approved promotion of Jake Cox to Fire Department Battalion chief-training/safety officer
• Approved promotion of Nick Wall to fire department lieutenant
• Approved promotion of Quinton Pence to Fire Department engineer
• Approved hire of Cannon LeDuff as Road Department service technician
- • Approved appointment Commissioners to the Reapportionment Committee, at a rate of $295 each, Jim Gilles, Paula Schrecker, and Bob Whitmer (60-day term)
• Approved reappointment Reid Haire (S2T) to the Ohio County Water District
• Approved appointment David Johnson to a new position on the Daviess County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (previously known as the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau)
• Heard comments by Daviess Fiscal Court members
