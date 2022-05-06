At its meeting Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following action:

• Heard a report from Conexon about its plans for the local Broadband Fiber Project.

• Approved the county clerk’s claim for calculation of motor vehicle and boat bills for 2022.

• Approved the MidAmerica Airpark Development Review Board’s resolution and agreement.

• Approved a resolution and agreement regarding the 2023 County Road Aid.

• Approved an amendment to the food service partnership agreement for the Daviess County Detention Center.

• Approved a commercial license agreement with AT&T for structure access.

• Approved the roadway resurfacing list for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which includes 17 miles of roadway.

• Awarded contracts for a new boom mower, a new four-wheel drive utility cab tractor and a new flatbed equipment trailer, all for the road department.

• Hired Travis Bartley as seasonal park attendant.

• Hired Bryant Taylor as a utility laborer.

• Promoted Colton Lanham to public works senior heavy equipment operator.

• Heard first reading of the county’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023.