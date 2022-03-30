Daviess Fiscal Court presented Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County with a $1 million donation to the Virginia Braswell Fund on Tuesday in honor of Braswell’s 29 years as the unpaid executive director of the organization.
Tuesday was her 83rd birthday and last day on the job.
“Eighty-three, and now I’m free,” Braswell joked.
Jeremy Stephens, the new executive director, said the money from the county should be enough to build between 20 and 30 new houses.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the money came from “various federal funds and grants to create affordable housing.”
“I like the mission of the organization and what they do to help create affordable housing,” he said. “If anybody can stretch a dollar, they can. And they’re looking at creating affordable housing in small rural communities in the county that need affordable housing too.”
Mattingly said people who get the houses have to put “sweat equity” into the houses, working alongside the volunteers to help build it.
The people who get the homes have to pay off their loans as other homeowners do.
But the cost of the houses is lower because they are built by volunteers.
Stephens said the board created the Virginia Braswell Fund on March 1, hoping to collect $10,000 by her retirement day.
Instead, he said, $33,000 was raised.
“And now, it’s $1,033,000,” Stephens said.
He said the birthday party Habitat threw for Braswell “celebrates the career of a local icon.”
Braswell has been the face of the program since 1993.
Mattingly read a proclamation that made Tuesday “Virginia Braswell Day” in Daviess County and presented her with a plaque marking the occasion.
Braswell said the 150th Habitat home in Daviess County is nearing completion now.
“We all live in a better place because of her efforts,” Mattingly said.
Braswell said she had left her job as a secretary at Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1993 and was looking for something to do.
She said when she accepted the job at Habitat, “It gave me a reason to get up in the morning.”
Braswell said Habitat is a Christian organization.
It builds homes for anyone, whether the people are Christians or not, she said, “out of our Christian love.”
Braswell said, “I don’t really deserve this credit,” saying others did most of the work.
Others disagreed.
Mattingly said the $1 million will be available for the agency on July 1.
