Daviess Fiscal Court ended Fiscal Year 2022-23 with $8 million in reserve funds and a cash operating balance of $26.371 million.

The county ended the fiscal year “in a strong financial position for fiscal year 2023-24,” county treasurer Jordan Johnson told county commissioners at Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting at the county courthouse.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.