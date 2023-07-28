Daviess Fiscal Court ended Fiscal Year 2022-23 with $8 million in reserve funds and a cash operating balance of $26.371 million.
The county ended the fiscal year “in a strong financial position for fiscal year 2023-24,” county treasurer Jordan Johnson told county commissioners at Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting at the county courthouse.
Afterward, Johnson said the county had a strong year in terms of revenue due to higher than budgeted occupational taxes and net profits license fees. Larger than expected settlements from the county clerk’s office and sheriff’s department also helped the bottom line.
The county collected $5.979 million in occupational taxes, which was $1.479 million more than anticipated.
The county collected $2.493 million in net profits license fees.
“Our occupational tax definitely outpaced what we budgeted,” Johnson said, “and the insurance premium tax over-performed.”
Net profits license fee collections are “volatile” from year to year, Johnson said.
The clerk’s office and sheriff’s office returned $3.671 million in excess fees — revenue that exceeded operational costs — to Fiscal Court at the end of the fiscal year. The county had only anticipated $2.4 million from the sheriff’s office and clerk’s office. The offices are required to turn over excess fees every four years.
Overall, the county took in $44.494 million in revenue, “$2.3 million over what was budgeted,” Johnson said. “The majority of that was the year-end closeout for the clerk’s office and the sheriff’s office.”
The county has multiple sources of revenue. Other revenue sources that performed over budget include county real property taxes and motor vehicle taxes.
County expenditures for the fiscal year were well below estimates.
The county had anticipated spending $100.880 million over the fiscal year from the general fund and other department funds. The county ended the year having spent $68.316 million, which is $32.564 million less than budgeted.
The $8 million in reserve funds falls in line with recommendations from financial advisors, Johnson said.
The financial community recommends “somewhere between $8 million and $10 million is what we need to set aside as a operating reserve,” he said.
