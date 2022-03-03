Judge-Executive Curtis Dame proposed to the McLean County Fiscal Court meeting Thursday to research essential pay for all county employees through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“...We have the capacities under the ARPA funds and we have the funds available to take care of all of our needs and projects,” Dame said. “My personal suggestion and professional suggestion to the court is to consider essential pay with APRA funds to our employees, because in our hour of need, they showed up and they still do.”
Dame feels that the court has been “trending well” considering the county’s cumulative cash balance of more than $4.4 million while the county’s ARPA fund balance is $894,176 as of Thursday.
Dame also reports that with the court receiving $498,900 from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell for a 300-foot broadband tower and the county receiving $338,137 from the Cleaner Water Program, which will help improve water and sewage issues, and using a large portion of the county’s first installment of APRA funds has been able to make an essential payment option possible.
“If anything has shown me with the news coming our way, … I believe our employees over the last two years … have been essential,” Dame said. “...About everybody we have, at the end of the day, I consider essential.”
Dame suggested to the court to consider the option of paying $750 to part-time employees and $1,500 to full-time employees, which Dame said is allowed per the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Final Rule on Jan. 6.
“Based on the final ruling, … if a county receives $11 million, they can use $10 million to cover general services, essential pay …,” Dame said. “...You know, $1,500 in the current economic situation that we’re in as a county, state and country can help a lot of our employees because we all know that we don’t pay them what they’re worth, and this is one way to help alleviate some of the burden that they’re all facing right now due to increase in consumer costs.”
Dame said that the payment would be spread out over multiple pay periods and that elected officials will not receive the essential pay.
Dame said that he discussed essential pay previously with some of the magistrates one-on-one outside of court and has spoken to county employees about the potential option.
All magistrates voted in favor of Dame exploring the essential pay option.
“The commitments that we have on these ARPA funds rely a lot on getting these grants, and so far we’ve had pretty good news,” Dame said. “...We’ve done some good with this and I hope that we continue to get good news and I thank all of our employees for their help in helping secure these funds.”
