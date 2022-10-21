The Daviess County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Thursday to approve three ordinances to make it explicit that Airbnb and similar entities are covered by the county’s transient room taxes.
The taxes that will now apply to Airbnb and other brokers include a 1% special room tax to fund the operating expenses of the Owensboro Convention Center, a 3% tax that goes to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a 2% tax related to the financing of improvements to the Museum of Fine Art and RiverPark Center.
Commissioners voted to amend the ordinances authorizing those taxes to apply them to short-term “rooms, cabins, lodgings, campsites, or other accommodations” — as well as “any person that facilitates that rental of the accommodations by brokering, coordinating or in any other way arranging for the rental of the accommodations.”
When the ordinances were initially brought to Fiscal Court for a first reading on Oct. 6, county officials explained the events that led to the proposed changes.
“We’re not changing any ordinance, other than to allow us to say that we can collect from Airbnbs, campgrounds and other kinds of facilities,” County Attorney Claud Porter said at the Oct. 6 meeting. “We had attempted to do that without changing the ordinances. We got some pushback.”
County Treasurer Jim Hendrix added that when the county tried to collect taxes from one rental clearinghouse about four years ago, that entity replied with an “unfriendly letter” stating that it would not pay the tax.
“These entities in the past, because they weren’t specifically named, they absolutely refused to pay,” Hendrix said at the Oct. 6 meeting. “This has been a national issue dealing with this.”
Hendrix said it’s not clear how the county’s revenue will be affected by applying the room taxes to Airbnbs and similar platforms. The county deals directly with Airbnb rather than the individual operators in the county and therefore doesn’t know how many are in existence here, he said.
Hendrix also explained that the reason the county amended these ordinances now is because Kentucky’s legislators amended state law earlier this year to make it clear that Airbnbs and similar entities are subject to room taxes.
The state government authorizes counties to levy taxes such as the transient room tax, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.