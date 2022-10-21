The Daviess County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Thursday to approve three ordinances to make it explicit that Airbnb and similar entities are covered by the county’s transient room taxes.

The taxes that will now apply to Airbnb and other brokers include a 1% special room tax to fund the operating expenses of the Owensboro Convention Center, a 3% tax that goes to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a 2% tax related to the financing of improvements to the Museum of Fine Art and RiverPark Center.

