The McCracken County Fiscal Court passed a motion Monday night that will address pay disparity within the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
The fiscal court voted to allocate a little more than $73,000 to the sheriff’s office to raise base pay for some deputies. The court will also allocate funds to the sheriff’s office for increases in benefits related to the increases in wages. The pay raises will go into effect in January.
The motion, which passed unanimously, came after discussion at Monday’s meeting and the court’s previous meeting two weeks ago with Sheriff Matt Carter about raising pay wages at the sheriff’s office to help the office retain deputies.
Monday’s motion authorized a grid system form of pay scale. In this system, the hourly wage a deputy receives is determined by their rank and position in the sheriff’s office and how many years they have served on the force. Potential deputies should then, in theory, be able to see the pay progression they would earn at different years of service and different ranks if they were to join the sheriff’s office.
Under the previous system, Carter said pay grades were only outlined for a deputy’s first four years of service.
“Now, if we have an established pay scale that branches out for a 20-year period instead of what we were working on, that being a four-year period, it will help circumvent [internal pay disparity]. It will provide that vision for years of service to come,” Carter said.
The goal is to address an internal pay deficit Carter said he has encountered. He said different deputies who had served in the force for a similar amount of years were earning different hourly wages even though they worked alongside each other. In this grid system, deputies would be paid according to the bracket that corresponds with the number of years served.
The brackets Carter came up with divide deputies by one year of service, two to three years of service, four to five years of service, six to 10 years, 11 to 15 years, and 16 to 20 years. Deputies who are within the same bracket would earn the same base hourly range. On average, deputies would receive a $1 per hour raise if they were brought up to the wage of the highest-paid employee in their respective bracket. Carter said about six deputies would not receive a raise.
The commissioners were largely in favor of giving deputies pay raises so that their salaries could be competitive with other local law enforcement agencies.
Carter also proposed a 50-cent raise for all deputies in the sheriff’s office so that every deputy would receive a raise of some amount. The fiscal court chose only to fund the grid system at Monday’s meeting. Commissioner Bill Bartleman proposed reconsidering the pay raise once the county determines what to do about cost-of-living adjustment payments for county employees.
In other council business:
- Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle shared details about a new software being used by the county’s animal control. The software allows for animal control staff members to record data and details from a call to the office, and to keep a record of which staff member is assigned to a case and when they respond to the case. The software also creates a map of where calls are coming from to see whether there are common locations staff members are being dispatched. The program will cost the county about $300 per year. Doolittle said animal control calls are “far and away the most common call that comes into the office.”
The fiscal court had its first reading of an ordinance to amend the county’s future land use plan. The proposed changes to the future land use plan are non-binding, and would not change any current zoning maps.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.