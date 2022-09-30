Daviess County residents may dispose of household hazardous waste at a free drop-off event on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“Tox Away Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 in Owensboro.

