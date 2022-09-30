Daviess County residents may dispose of household hazardous waste at a free drop-off event on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“Tox Away Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 in Owensboro.
Accepted items include: Lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2-cycle gasoline, propane, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, oil-based paints, aerosols, cyanides, acids & caustics, drain cleaners, bleach, household cleaners, rat poisons, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, lawn chemicals, antifreeze, fire extinguishers, Ni-cad batteries, lithium batteries, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, pool chemicals, strong chemicals, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, oxygen cylinders, CO2 cylinders, freon cylinders, helium cylinders, PCB materials, aluminum paint, reactives, flammable solids and animal repellant.
Items not accepted include: appliances, ammunition, computers, medical waste, tires, solid waste (trash), air conditioners, refrigerators, acetylene cylinders, de-humidifiers, any cylinders not listed, unmarked cylinders, cylinders with broken or inoperable valves, business waste and latex paint.
