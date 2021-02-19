Property owners outside the city of Owensboro will see a reduction in their insurance premiums starting in July, and people living outside the city limits may be getting help with their utility bills as a result of actions taken Thursday by Daviess Fiscal Court.

Fiscal Court approved lowering the county’s tax rate on insurance premiums for property outside the city limits of Owensboro from 8.9% to 7.2%, effective July 1.

The county raised its tax on insurance premiums in 2010 from 4.9% to 8.9% to pay off $20 million worth of bonds that were issued to pay its share of the cost of the Owensboro Convention Center.

Fiscal Court members promised to eliminate that part of the tax once the debt was paid in 2030.

In 2014, Fiscal Court refinanced the bonds to save more than $2 million and retire the debt six years early — in 2024.

And now, it is preparing to retire the debt even earlier — next year.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he expects the rate to drop back to 4.9% next year when the bonds are paid off.

Health insurance was exempted from the tax.

The county’s legislative body also voted to apply for $200,000 in Coronavirus Response Utility Assistance from the state.

Mattingly said the money can be used for overdue bills from water districts, the Regional Water Resource Agency, Atmos Energy, Kenergy and for Owensboro Municipal Utilities customers who live outside the city.

Commissioner Charlie Castlen said $200,000 won’t cover all the needs.

He said, “RWRA can use the whole $200,000 and not be made whole.”

“We’ll easily use up $200,000,” Mattingly said.

Fiscal Court is negotiating with Audubon Area Community Services to handle the applications.

Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills.

But none of that money is available for Owensboro.

The city already got its share of the money through its Community Development Block Grant.

Mattingly said, “It’ll take a while to get the money. It won’t be available immediately.”

There is no income limit on people who apply for the money, but they have to have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In other business, Fiscal Court approved a contract with Miracle of Kentucky & Tennessee to build a new handicapped-accessible playground at Horse Fork Creek Park for $149,591.

The county received a $150,000 grant from the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund for the park with the county paying half the cost.

Mattingly said it should be ready in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

But Fiscal Court rejected both bids for a public restroom at the park as being too high.

Mattingly said the county will look into doing the work itself.

He said he believes the work can be done by Memorial Day as well.

