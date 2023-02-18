Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen has “served notice” to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. that Daviess Fiscal Court “has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance” and is considering reducing the agency’s funding or eliminating it.
In a letter to Amy Jackson, EDC’s chairwoman, Castlen wrote, “In light of the current turmoil at EDC, with the departure of key employees, the search for replacements, and the fact that Daviess County Fiscal Court has been less than satisfied with EDC’s performance, I wish to serve notice that DCFC intends to consider all options as we prepare the FY24 budget.”
He added that Fiscal Court “will consider the EDC’s request for funding in the context of all funding requests. We will weigh costs vs. benefits. Our analysis may very well result in reduced funding or even zero funding. I wanted to let you know up front what we are considering, instead of dropping this on you after the fact.”
The county’s current budget has $184,000 for the EDC.
Castlen said it’s been at that level for several years.
“One year, we gave them an extra $20,000 for something,” he said. “But it’s mostly been $184,000.”
Jordan Johnston, county treasurer, said over the past 24 years, the county has contributed $3.63 million to the agency, which is the economic development agency for Owensboro and Daviess County.
It is a public-private partnership formed to attract and to grow primary employers.
Its investors and trustees represent around 25 businesses and industries, according to its website.
Johnston said the county has spent $27.98 million on economic development projects — not counting the $3.63 million it has given to EDC — since 1999.
Castlen said there’s a new fiscal court this year and “we want to weigh the costs and benefits as we enter a new business cycle.”
He said, “We’re going to be fact-finding to make sure every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely. We’re in the evaluation phase. The staff is researching this.”
Jackson said the county’s contribution represents about 25% of the agency’s budget.
“The GOEDC investors remain unified in the collaborative efforts to recruit and retain jobs and investments that benefit the entire community,” she said. “Our board will meet in the near future to determine the potential short-term and long-term effect of this notice and our next steps.”
City and county officials have said privately that a “nice” industry is considering locating in Owensboro.
Castlen said, “Anytime we get new jobs we’re very pleased.”
But in September, Brittaney Johnson resigned as president of the EDC after nearly four years to become director of economic development for Big Rivers Electric Corp.
And in December, Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, business retention and expansion manager since 2019, resigned to become president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development in Marshall County.
Castlen said the agency only has four employees, “and they’re at half staff now.”
Jackson said the company hired to search for a new president met with local EDC investors this week and should be ready to advertise the job by the end of the month.
She said earlier that she hopes to have the president’s job filled by early summer.
Mudd’s replacement should be hired soon after that, she said.
Jackson said she and Brian Wright, the vice chairman, are filling in where needed.
She said the work of the agency hasn’t slowed this fall and winter.
“We are pleased with the projects in the pipeline,” Jackson said. “We have a strong pipeline (of outside companies looking at Owensboro) and local companies looking to expand.”
