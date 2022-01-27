In December, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a total of $850,000 in state support for Kimberly-Clark for $110 million worth of improvements it is considering at its plant near Newman.
But the company’s board of directors is still trying to determine if the company should invest $50 million for an expansion of the plant and $60 million for new tissue equipment here or at another location.
Daviess Fiscal Court moved Wednesday to sweeten the pot by offering to issue industrial revenue bonds for the project if it is done here.
The board is slated to make a decision on the location sometime in the first half of this year.
Commissioner George Wathen said Kimberly-Clark “is a good corporate neighbor.”
The KEDFA report said the expansion would create 42 jobs at an average pay of $48 an hour, including benefits.
Kimberly-Clark has 337 employees at the plant, the report said.
The plant opened in 1993 and produces tissue products for the workplace.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said if the county issues industrial revenue bonds for the project, the company will still pay money in lieu of taxes to the county school system.
Fiscal Court members also approved two studies that are designed to position the county for the next 15 to 20 years.
The county agreed to a contract with Strand Associates of Madison, Wisconsin, which has offices in Louisville and Lexington, for a Fire Flow Master Plan study and with HDR, which has offices in Louisville, Lexington and Paducah, for a Solid Waste Transfer Station Master Plan.
Mattingly said the idea of the Fire Flow Master Plan is to provide better fire protection and reduce insurance payments in more areas outside the city.
He said the county hopes to ensure that no water lines smaller than six inches are installed in the future.
Water lines of that size will allow the county to add more fire hydrants, Mattingly said, and provide better fire protection.
“It’s extremely important to plan for the future,” he said.
David Smith, the county’s director of legislative services, said the solid waste transfer station study is designed to make the transfer station safer and more user friendly.
The transfer station at 2129 Grimes Ave. opened almost 30 years ago, he said.
In October 1998, it handled 8,000 tons of trash, Smith said. In October 2021, that had increased to 13,000 tons.
There are traffic concerns, Smith said, with semis and family vehicles all bringing trash to dump there to be taken to the county landfill.
He said the study will look at the county’s needs for the next 15 years.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
