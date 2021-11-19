Daviess Fiscal Court will be requesting $1 million in COVID-19 grant funding made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help Owensboro’s OASIS Women’s Shelter to acquire property.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the shelter, which is located in Owensboro, is being required to relocate.
Andrea Robinson, OASIS director, said during Thursday’s Daviess Fiscal Court meeting that the shelter has been at the same location in Owensboro for the last 26 years.
“This was a little unexpected, but we believe it is going to benefit OASIS and our community in the future,” Robinson said.
Joanna Shake, Green River Area Development District executive director, said during the meeting that the $1 million in community development block grant funding specifically for COVID-19 would be utilized for the project.
After setting aside $38 million for utility assistance in Kentucky in 2020, there are remaining funds that can now be used for capital improvement projects in an effort to expend the funding.
“The commonwealth wants to use all of the $38 million that it can, so now it is pretty much open call for different types of projects other than utilities” she said.
The total estimated cost of the project is $1.4 million. Daviess Fiscal Court will request $1 million on behalf of the shelter and the remaining $400,000 will be provided by OASIS, Shake said.
Mattingly said that had some concerns when he was initially approached about the project, such as what limitations it could mean for any other CDBG funding that might be available to Daviess County.
Shake said that because the funding is specific to COVID-19, those limitations do not apply like they would in a regular CDBG grant situation.
While typically Daviess County would not be able to request funding for a project within Owensboro’s corporate city limits, that is also waved due to funding being related to COVID-19 and OASIS operation in the multi-county GRADD region.
Commissioner Charlie Castlen asked Robinson what type of a timeframe OASIS is looking at to make the move to a new location.
“We need to move pretty quickly,” Robinson said. “We have to be out of our current location by Sept. 30 (2022), and that doesn’t mean we can move on Sept. 30. We are a 65-bed facility, so we are going to need to be able to prepare to move in the spring”
Robinson said that because these dollars are specifically related to COVID-19, it will allow OASIS to have less of a congregate shelter and allow for more individualized spaces, cutting down on the possibility of COVID-19 transmission at the shelter.
Mattingly said he is happy that Daviess Fiscal Court is able to help OASIS in this way.
“I think anytime we have an opportunity to help OASIS do the job that they have done so well over the years, that we should be happy and we are happy and willing participants,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
