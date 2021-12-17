Davies Fiscal Court unanimously approved a contract with Weaver Consultants Group for the provisional design of a new Construction Demolition Debris, or CDD landfill at the Daviess County Landfill.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said during Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that the existing county-operated CDD landfill currently has an estimated useful life of seven years.
“Just in the last week we found out there could be some major demolition projects in the community that will take one year off of it,” Smith said. “Then quite honestly, after the events of last weekend, it made us realize that we could have a natural disaster here that fills up that landfill extremely fast.”
While the Daviess County Landfill, located at 7772 KY-815, operates both a CDD landfill and a contained landfill, Smith said that it’s not the case for most privately owned and operated facilities, because a CDD landfill is a lower cost option for construction refuse.
“If you are in business to make a lot of money, you don’t want a cheaper CDD alternative, you want everything going into the contained landfill,” Smith said.
Smith said the additional landfill will be in an entirely new area of the Daviess County Landfill, as the county has run out of permitted space at its current CDD location.
“We will have to go to another area of the landfill and get it permitted,” he said.
The entire process could take between three to five years.
“We are looking at seven years under current usage; these three projects that could be major demolition projects will cut a year off, so now we are looking at six years of life and we have a three to five year timeframe to construct,” Smith said. “We think that is cutting it a little close.”
Commissioner Charlie Castlen asked Smith what size the new CDD landfill is projected to be.
“That is part of what this preliminary investigation will be because there are guidelines as to how far you have to be away from property line boundaries; there is actually a power line that runs through that area,” Smith said. “The estimate is somewhere between 30 and 40 acres which is about the size that we have now.”
Smith said it is estimated that once completed, the new CDD landfill will have a useful life of at least 20 years.
The project is entirely separate from a new 16.6-acre contained cell landfill currently under construction at the Daviess County Landfill.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.