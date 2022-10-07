Daviess County Fiscal Court members voted unanimously Thursday against rezoning a 9.5-acre plot of land near Yellow Creek Park that would have allowed for the construction of multi-family homes — overturning a previous decision from the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
The Fiscal Court’s decision followed a nearly two-month process that began when the OMPC heard an application on Aug. 11 from developer Gary Boswell, who wanted the land near Yellow Creek Park to be rezoned so he could build duplexes there.
OMPC staff recommended that Boswell’s application be denied, but the commission went against that recommendation and approved the plan after a heated dispute between Boswell and surrounding residents.
Those residents then appealed the OMPC’s decision to the Fiscal Court, which held an initial hearing over the matter on Sept. 15. At that hearing, it was revealed that County Engineer Mark Brasher did not know that Boswell intended to build a multi-family development when he first saw the plans.
Before the Fiscal Court made its decision on Thursday, both parties had a chance to make their final arguments as to whether the property should be rezoned.
Boswell’s attorney, Charlie Kamuf, pointed out that the Fiscal Court’s own appointees to the OMPC voted to approve the rezoning.
“Why would you appoint outstanding citizens to the commission and second guess without any justification?” Kamuf said.
Gail Baldwin spoke on behalf of the 30-plus nearby residents who were against rezoning the land.
“When we bought our homes there, we bought in a single-family neighborhood. We all anticipated that at some point the woods would be developed — with single-family homes,” she said, later adding, “We don’t believe that our lives should be destroyed for the extra profits Mr. Boswell would get building duplexes as opposed to single-family homes.”
After hearing the two opposing arguments, the Fiscal Court voted against the rezoning.
Boswell can still appeal to the Daviess County Circuit Court.
His attorney, Kamuf, declined to comment on the matter.
