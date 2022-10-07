Daviess County Fiscal Court members voted unanimously Thursday against rezoning a 9.5-acre plot of land near Yellow Creek Park that would have allowed for the construction of multi-family homes — overturning a previous decision from the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The Fiscal Court’s decision followed a nearly two-month process that began when the OMPC heard an application on Aug. 11 from developer Gary Boswell, who wanted the land near Yellow Creek Park to be rezoned so he could build duplexes there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.