Daviess Fiscal Court’s meeting Monday night was open to the public for the first time in 25 months.
That’s a little more than half the term of the current members.
“It was sad, really, sitting in here by ourselves,” Commissioner George Warren said.
The meetings have been streamed live on the county’s Facebook page and in recent weeks a small number of people have been allowed in.
But with the pandemic waning, the meetings are back to normal.
“It’s always nice to let people come in,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said. “But other than when we have some hot-button issue, few people come.”
Monday, the Apollo High Dance team was honored for winning a national title.
That brought in a number of students and parents.
In other business, the court voted to spend $52,660 to buy 175,000 shotgun shells for the Daviess County Gun Club.
The money will be recovered when the shells are sold to people shooting on the range.
Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer, said the club generally uses 150,000 shells a year.
But it’s going to take six to 12 months to get more shells in.
“We are confident we have enough ammunition inventory on hand to accommodate shooters until the new bulk delivery is received,” Johnson said.
Ross Leigh, county parks director, said, “It is imperative for the county to maintain ammunition inventory and be proactive in procuring the product for ongoing operations. Shotgun ammunition is very hard to purchase at local retailers and we only sell what is actually shot while visiting the gun club.”
The court voted to rename a segment of Old Kentucky 144 Nannie Belle Loop for the late Nannie Belle Camp.
Gene Lanham, who presented the petition to the court said the name change will honor Camp, who died in 1978 at age 82, and make it easier for emergency vehicles to find addresses.
There are four sections of Old Kentucky 144, which can cause confusion.
The court set salaries for county commissioners for the next four years at $60,998.42 a year plus $300 a month allowance for serving on various boards.
The salaries have to be set before the primary election.
The court learned that it will receive $142,500 from the federal government to partially reimburse the $346,031 it spent on new voting machines.
And the court approved its annual payment to Daviess County Public Schools for transporting private school students.
Treasurer Jim Hendrix said the county usually spends between $150,000 and $180,000 on the program — and the state reimburses 80% to 90% of that.
