Daviess County residents who live outside Owensboro and Whitesville will see a big savings on their insurance premiums starting July 1.
Fiscal Court members made good Tuesday night on a promise they made when they were elected — to remove the portion of the insurance premium tax that was imposed in 2009 to raise money to build the Owensboro Convention Center once the bonds had been paid off.
On July 1, the county’s tax on insurance premiums will drop from 7.2% to 4.9%.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the lower premiums will save county taxpayers an estimated $2 million a year.
The county raised its tax on insurance premiums in 2009 from 4.9% to 8.9% to pay off $20 million worth of bonds, it’s portion of the convention center cost.
Fiscal Court members promised to eliminate that part of the tax once the debt was paid in 2030.
In 2014, Fiscal Court refinanced the bonds to save more than $2 million and retire the debt six years early — in 2024.
Last year, it lowered the tax rate from 8.9% to 7.2%.
And now, it will retire the debt completely this year.
Health insurance was exempted from the tax.
Owensboro residents, however, will continue paying the higher tax for another two decades.
City Manager Nate Pagan said last year that the city sold 30-year bonds, rather than 20-year bonds, in 2012 and 2013.
That means part of them will be paid off in June of 2042 and the rest in May of 2043.
The original total principal of the two bonds was $57.1 million.
The insurance premium tax was very controversial 13 years ago.
A public hearing before the fiscal court vote in 2009 attracted a standing-room-only crowd of those for and against the plan to raise the insurance premium tax to bond the $79-million downtown development plan created in 2008 to build the convention center and fund other downtown improvements.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.