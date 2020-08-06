Daviess Fiscal Court will vote on the fate of the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse during its regularly scheduled court meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Initially, the vote on a resolution to move the statue presented by Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly was scheduled to take place on June 30 but was delayed to Aug. 6 through a motion made by Commissioner George Wathen and backed by commissioners Charlie Castlen and Mike Koger.
The purpose of the delay, according to Wathen, was to allow the community to have more time to voice their concerns regarding the statue’s removal. Mattingly voted against the delay.
As has been the case since March, the meeting will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions but will stream live via the court’s Facebook page.
Many have voiced their intent to be outside of the courthouse during the controversial vote. For those that will be outside of the courthouse for the vote, Mattingly urges peace, he said.
“We will have it on Facebook Live and people will be able to comment,” he said. “We will not be able to respond to their comments during the meeting but will have access to them after. I know there will be people on both sides who are planning on standing outside of the courthouse. I ask that each side respects the other and we continue to set an example for the rest of the nation on how something like this should be handled.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.