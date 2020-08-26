Daviess Fiscal Court has signed a memorandum of agreement to receive CARES Act funds from the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
In this first round, the court is eligible, based on Daviess County’s population, to receive roughly $3.4 million through the commonwealth in allocated CARES funding.
The CARES funds are meant to reimburse cities and counties for expenses incurred to combat COVID-19, said Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer.
“We received and signed the executed agreement today (Tuesday),” he said. “The $1.4 million that we will be receiving will address expenditures that took place between March 1 through June 30. Our first request will include the procurement of personal protective equipment, items to ensure public health and sanitation, our costs for setting up testing sites, our contribution to programs meant to deliver food to vulnerable populations and other COVID related expenditures. In addition, we will be reimbursed on the salaries of our first responders in the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Daviess County Fire Department.”
The court will be preparing a second application in October to receive the remaining $2 million prior to the deadline of receiving funds on Dec. 30, Johnson said.
While there is no set date on when the funds will arrive, the hope is that the county will receive that initial $1.4 million in the beginning of September, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
“They don’t just give us the money to use as we wish,” he said. “They have to be COVID-related reimbursable expenditures. There is more money out there on the state level, but an issue that we are running into is that many counties and cities have not applied for their share of the CARES funds. It is hard to jump on the governor to release the rest of those funds when not everyone has taken advantage of it. I would encourage those cities an counties that have not signed for their first round of reimbursement to do so. The sooner they do, the sooner the governor will release more of that CARES money to local government.”
