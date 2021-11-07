Daviess County Fiscal Court and Daviess County Animal Care and Control will celebrate the building of a new county-operated spay and neuter clinic with a groundbreaking ceremony at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“We are very excited,” said Ashley Thompson, Animal Care and Control director.
Groundbreaking at the site comes two years after Daviess Fiscal Court began considering building and operating its own spay and neuter clinic.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said previously that while Daviess County did not necessarily have plans to get into the veterinarian business, it did send proposals to local veterinarians that failed to elicit any replies. This left a gap in the services that are required to properly take care of the animals.
“Hopefully, it will lower the euthanasia rate here if we get more animals in the county spayed and neutered and just provide a service for the country residents and nonprofits,” Thompson said.
Dr. Julie Gray was hired as the Daviess County veterinarian last April, a job that hadn’t previously existed in the county. She has been busy examining blueprints, ordering supplies and preparing for when the new clinic opens next year.
“The clinic portion of it is going to be added on to the existing shelter on Highway 81,” Gray said previously. “It is going to join the lobby and then go out towards the front where we are going to have the surgery room and the prep area, the additional dog and cat holding rooms that we would need.”
Gray, who comes to Owensboro from the Vanderburgh Humane Society in Evansville, previously spent 14 years at Towne Square Animal Hospital in Owensboro.
Thompson said the Daviess County animal shelter at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 is at capacity.
“We are full of cats and dogs,” she said. “Last year was a very different year for us here because we were not full. This year is back to like it was prior to COVID-19.”
She said anyone interested in adopting a cat or a dog can visit https://www.daviessky.org and fill out an adoption application. They can then schedule a time to interact with a dog or view the cats.
Animal adoption costs are $40 for cats, $60 for kittens and $100 for dogs.
