A roughly 9.5-acre lot near Yellow Creek Park was an area for crime, homeless people and trash, according to a developer who wants to build duplexes there.

But nearby residents have strenuously objected to the developer’s characterization of the area, as well as his attempts to rezone it from a designated single-family dwelling area to allow multi-family homes. This dispute will be settled over the next two meetings of the Daviess County Fiscal Court, which has final say in the matter, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said at Thursday’s meeting.

