A roughly 9.5-acre lot near Yellow Creek Park was an area for crime, homeless people and trash, according to a developer who wants to build duplexes there.
But nearby residents have strenuously objected to the developer’s characterization of the area, as well as his attempts to rezone it from a designated single-family dwelling area to allow multi-family homes. This dispute will be settled over the next two meetings of the Daviess County Fiscal Court, which has final say in the matter, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said at Thursday’s meeting.
The application of the developer, Gary Boswell, was initially heard at the Aug. 11 meeting of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
Zoning staff initially recommended the commission deny the application, but the commission went against that recommendation and approved the plan after a heated dispute between Boswell and surrounding residents.
According to a transcript from that meeting, Boswell’s attorney, Charlie Kamuf, began the dispute by explaining that the area — off of Graham Lane and Reid Road — used to be a “black eye” for the community.
“The property was wooded. It was grown up and undeveloped. There were homeless people that stayed there … There was a lot of kids smoking pot, a place for crime, and also an area where there was a dumping area for some trash,” Kamuf said. “Gary has purchased the property. He has spent approximately $40,000 cleaning it up.”
Kamuf added that once developed, the 36 duplexes housing up to 72 families will generate around $9 million in taxes for the school system and county government.
However, multiple residents objected to the plan.
“Does anyone here know where the homeless people are?” asked Gail Holloway Baldwin, who lives nearby on Sturbridge Place.
“Never seen them!” numerous people in the audience responded, according to the transcript.
Baldwin complained that Boswell cutting down the trees on the site has already increased her utility bills by removing the shade provided by the forest.
“We do not want anything but single-family homes down there because the majority of us are homeowners, and we like to keep it that way,” she said. “I know that people have to have a place to live, but don’t stick duplexes in the middle of a subdivision that’s single-family homes.”
Owensboro resident Brian Newton also spoke, saying he doesn’t want duplexes “in my mother’s backyard.”
“It will bring the property value down. It will look bad on Yellow Creek Park,” he said.
Despite the objections, commission member Manuel Ball motioned for the commission to accept Boswell’s proposal and rezone the area for multi-family dwellings.
Ball explained his reasoning before making the motion.
“I do think that if it’s done properly, duplexes can integrate very well within a community … I think it’s happened in Landsdowne,” he said.
Ball’s motion passed 7-1, with member Greg Raque the lone person to vote against the proposal.
The Messenger-Inquirer has learned that about 30 people have joined in an appeal against the commission’s decision. Since the property is outside of city limits, Fiscal Court will have the final say.
Judge-Executive Al Mattlingly announced at Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that the appeal hearings are scheduled to take place at the court’s next two meetings on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6.
