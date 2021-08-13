Daviess Fiscal Court will hold a public hearing next week to gather public comment on the proposed 2021 property tax rates, which are unchanged from last year.
The proposed real property tax rate will remain at 13.4 cents for every $100 of assessed valuation, the same as the rate in 2020. Rates for other types of property, such as motor vehicles, watercraft and personal property, will also remain the same as last year.
County treasurer Jim Hendrix said the real property tax rate is expected to bring in about $8.2 million. That figure includes about $100,000 in new revenue from increased property assessments and new property in the county, as well as about $100,000 carried over from last year, Hendrix said.
The county could have taken an increase of up to 4% without requiring a public vote.
“We’re not going to take the 4%,” said Hendrix, which would have raised the rate to 13.6 cents. “Our revenue projections right now look good. At this level, we can manage things without raising property rates. We should not have any trouble (meeting) expenses.”
The hearing on the proposed tax rates will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 19 in the Fiscal Courtroom at the county courthouse.
Earlier this year, Fiscal Court lowered the insurance premium tax rate from 8.9% to 7.2%. The reduced rate took effect in July. The county raised the insurance tax rate from 4.9 to 8.9% in 2010 to pay its share of the cost of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said previously that he expects the rate to drop back to 4.9% next year when the bonds are paid off.
“I don’t think we have raised property taxes at all,” Mattingly said on Thursday in regard to his time in office. “The natural progression or increase in property (values) gives as about $100,000” in new revenue, and “we did a good job managing our money.
“No need to get more than we need. We thought we would give the taxpayers a break.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
