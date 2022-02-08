If you live in Daviess County outside the city limits of Owensboro and Whitesville, your insurance premiums are about to get cheaper.
Daviess Fiscal Court is scheduled to have first reading Thursday at 5 p.m. of an ordinance that would lower the county’s tax on insurance premiums from the current 7.2% to 4.9%.
The meeting will be on Facebook Live because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the lower premiums will save county taxpayers an estimated $2 million a year.
The county raised its tax on insurance premiums in 2009 from 4.9% to 8.9% to pay off $20 million worth of bonds that were issued to pay its share of the cost of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Fiscal Court members promised to eliminate that part of the tax once the debt was paid in 2030.
In 2014, Fiscal Court refinanced the bonds to save more than $2 million and retire the debt six years early — in 2024.
Last year, it lowered the tax rate from 8.9% to 7.2%.
And now, it’s about to retire the debt completely this year.
Health insurance was exempted from the tax.
Mattingly said fiscal court is keeping its promise to eliminate the tax once the $20 million was paid off.
Owensboro residents, however, will continue paying the higher tax for another two decades.
City Manager Nate Pagan said last year that the city sold 30-year bonds, rather than 20-year bonds, in 2012 and 2013.
That means part of them will be paid off in June of 2042 and the rest in May of 2043.
The original total principal of the two bonds was $57.1 million.
The insurance premium tax was very controversial 13 years ago.
A public hearing before the fiscal court vote in 2009 attracted a standing-room-only crowd of those for and against the plan to raise the insurance premium tax to bond the $79-million downtown development plan created in 2008 to build the convention center and fund other downtown improvements.
Fiscal Court agreed only to pay $20 million toward the cost of the convention center.
The Fiscal Court vote was 3-1 in favor of the tax increase.
The late Jim Lambert, then a county commissioner, cast the lone vote against the increase.
“This is the boldest, boldest initiative in the history of our county,” then-Judge-Executive Reid Haire said after the vote.
But when he left office at the end of 2010, Haire said, “the implementation of the insurance tax was not government at its best. It made a lot of people mad needlessly.”
He said then that the tax was necessary, but it could have been handled better.
